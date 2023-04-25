Strong quake strikes southern Sumatra

KUALA LUMPUR (April 25): A strong earthquake, with a magnitude of 7.0 on the Richter scale, occurred at 4 am today in southern Sumatra, Indonesia, according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department.

It said in a statement the epicentre of the earthquake was 85km northwest of Siberut, Indonesia, at the depth of 48km.

“Tremors were felt in the west coast of Peninsular Malaysia,” it said in its Facebook page.

It said the quake did not pose a tsunami threat to Malaysia.

MetMalaysia asked people who felt the tremors to fill in the questionnaire provided at https://forms.gle/ouB7tgmn26DjZ1qX9. – Bernama