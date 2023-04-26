Abg Johari, Juma’ani make Raya visit in Miri

MIRI (April 26): Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and his wife Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang made Hari Raya visits to several dignitaries here today.

They started the Raya visit at the residence of Lambir assemblyman and Deputy Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Dr Ripin Lamat at Jalan Acorus, near Miri Airport.

Among those accompanying the couple were Minister of Transport Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin, Minister of Utility and Telecommunication Datuk Julaihi Narawi, Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Arts Datuk Sebastian Ting, Deputy Minister in the Premier of Sarawak’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring) Datuk Gerawat Gala, Pujut assemblyman who is also Miri mayor Adam Yii Siew Sang and Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau.

Next, the entourage went to Taman Bumiko to attend Raya open house hosted by Deputy Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Development I (Women and Childhood Development) Datuk Rosey Yunus. They were welcomed on arrival by a special ‘Silat’ performance.

After that, the entourage went to a Raya open house hosted by businessman Dato Usop Sani Wahab and Temenggong Dato Abdul Rahman Fadzil at Pujut 7D and at Piasau Jaya respectively.

Later in the afternoon, Abang Johari and his entourage visited Deputy Minister of Health Lukanisman Awang Sauni at Jalan Sim Kheng Hong in Bakam.