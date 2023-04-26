Agency says personal data of about 20 customers published on dark web, anticipates more breaches

KUALA LUMPUR (April 26): Agensi Kaunseling dan Pengurusan Kredit (AKPK) has determined that about 20 of its customers have had personal information – names and National Registration Identity Card (NRIC) numbers – published by cybercriminals on the dark web.

“We anticipate and are preparing for the criminals to publish more information including additional customer names and NRIC (numbers),” the agency said in a statement today.

“Investigation with third-party cybersecurity experts is continuing.

“It is important to note that all information in the possession of cybercriminals is a result of illegal activities and therefore the acquisition, use, and dissemination of the same is a criminal offense,” it added.

AKPK said it is working closely with law enforcement and other relevant authorities, including the Ministry of Communication and Digital, as well as CyberSecurity Malaysia in the ongoing thorough investigation.

“We are also working to identify the specific information that has been illegally accessed and update the customers that have been affected,” it said.

AKPK will continue to mitigate the impact of the breach and reach out directly to communicate with all customers.

“Our staff will also assist customers by advising them in dealing with matters related to the breach.

“We are gradually bringing our systems back online in stages and will provide an official update accordingly,” it added.

Previously, on March 30 this year, AKPK decided to take some of its operational systems offline temporarily to prevent further risks after its information technology (IT) system was breached.

To address customer concerns and questions, AKPK customers can contact AKPK’s dedicated call centre at 03 2616 7766 or click https://www.akpk.org.my/branches to find the nearest AKPK branches. – Bernama