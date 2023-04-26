Australian govt: Declassified documents on Sabah’s ‘Double Six’ plane crash now available online

KUALA LUMPUR (April 26): The Australian government has finally declassified the 46-year-old report on the “Double Six” tragedy in Sabah on June 6, 1976 that killed all 11 onboard including then Sabah chief minister Tun Fuad Stephens and key state leaders.

This comes a few weeks after the Malaysian government declassified its report earlier this month.

“The Double Six accident was tragic, and we honour the memory of those who lost their lives and the enormous loss felt by their loved ones. The Australian government welcomes the Malaysian government’s release of its report into the Double Six tragedy on April 6, 2023.

“We are pleased to declassify Australian records relating to the incident, following the conclusion of domestic legal processes,” the Australian High Commission said in a statement today.

The statement also said that the records are accessible online here and to search for ‘Sabah Nomad 1976’ before clicking ‘View digital copy’.

The Malaysian government has ruled out the possibility of “sabotage, fire or explosion” in the fatal plane crash.

In the 1977 investigation report, the Civil Aviation Department’s then chief inspector of accidents Omar Saman made several conclusions regarding the aircraft and crash.

He said the aircraft had been maintained according to schedule, and that the pilot was licensed, and that the aircraft was loaded within the prescribed weight limit.

In the 1976 ‘Double Six’ plane crash, apart from Fuad, those who died were Sabah housing and local government minister Datuk Peter Joinod Mojuntin; Sabah communications and public works minister Datuk Chong Thien Vun; Sabah finance minister Datuk Salleh Sulong; deputy chief minister’s assistant Datuk Darius Binion; Sabah finance minister’s permanent secretary Datuk Wahid Peter Andau; Sabah’s economic planning unit director Dr Syed Hussein Wafa; Malaysia’s finance minister’s private secretary Ishak Atan; Sabah chief minister Fuad’s bodyguard Corporal Said Mohammad; Sabah chief minister Fuad’s son Johari Fuad Stephens; and pilot Gandhi J. Nathan. – Malay Mail