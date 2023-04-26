Betong to host mass Gawai Dayak celebration June 9-11

KUCHING (April 26): Betong Division will witness one of the biggest Gawai Dayak mass celebrations in Sarawak this year from June 9 to 11, said Dato Gerald Rentap Jabu.

The Deputy Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development and Layar assemblyman also said a parade has been planned in conjunction with the celebration.

“The main event of the celebration scheduled to be held in Betong town on June 10 is the parade. We hope to see thousands participate in the event.

“This event is organised by the Betong Resident’s Office in collaboration with the residents and local communities,” he told a press conference today.

Commenting on the mass celebration, Rentap said that it will be a good platform for entrepreneurs, especially from the Betong Division, to promote and sell their products, besides benefitting all those involved.

“Participants who join the celebration will get to witness one of Sarawak’s traditional cultures on full display while those in Betong will see an increase in economic activities due to the arrival of visitors to watch the celebration.

“Visitors can also check out the handicrafts exhibition, showcasing the skills and creativity of local artisans, as well as plenty of local food and delicacies to sample during the celebration,” he said.

In addition, Rentap informed that there will be a Gawai Dayak Open House, a unique event organised by the Sarawak Tourism Federation (STF), which will be held on June 9 at Rumah Anyie Rajit, Matop, Paku, located off the Pan Borneo Highway.

“We hope guests who participate in the open house will have a memorable time while visiting Matop longhouse which is a 28-door Iban longhouse that was built in 1941 from massive belian (ironwood) pillars and features many decorated head trophies as a symbol of heroism by our ancestral warriors,” he said.

Meanwhile, STF officials who were present at the press conference said the aim of the open house is to promote the rich cultural diversity of Sarawak by showcasing the unique traditions and customs of the four main annual celebrations in Sarawak; namely Chinese New Year, Hari Raya, Gawai Dayak and Christmas.

“This year’s event will be held at this unique venue, offering visitors a picturesque setting to experience the warm hospitality and rich cultural heritage of the longhouse community.

“It is also a great opportunity to learn about the traditions and customs that are unique to Sarawak, providing an opportunity to foster a deeper appreciation of Sarawak and its people,” said STF president Audry Wan Ullok.

The organising committee said visitors can also expect to taste traditional Iban food and drinks, including the famous tuak, chicken pansuh, pulut, barbequed meat Rumah Asap style, and many more during the open house.

Visitors can also watch and participate in various cultural performances, such as ngajat and poco-poco during the open house, the committee added.

The press conference also said that STF is working closely with the Association of Sarawak Inbound Agencies (Asia) to curate a special tour package for the exciting event.

“It will include a special visit to Betong’s Fort Lily as well as experiencing a local Sarawak pepper farm, enjoying a BBQ by the river and learning about the Iban handicrafts – all open to local and overseas visitors.

“The price for an adult is RM650. For those who wish to drive on their own, the package is available at RM450 per pax. Visitors can purchase this specially priced three-day, two-night package at www.sarawak.travel/openhouse.

“It is partially subsidised by STF, which includes accommodation, meals, sight-seeing, attendance at the Gawai events and transportation to and from the event. There is also an option for visitors to go on their own without the package,” said STF.

For more information about the STF Gawai Dayak Open House and the Betong Gawai parade, including the schedule of events, visit the official website at www.sarawak.travel/openhouse.