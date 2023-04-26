China masseuse in Kuching placed on peace bond for hurting Filipino woman

KUCHING (April 26): The Magistrates’ Court here today ordered a Chinese national masseuse to undergo a six-month peace bond of RM3,000 for voluntarily causing hurt to a Filipino woman.

Senior Assistant Court Registrar Sandy Yvette Freddy meted out the sentence against Liu Li, 50, after she pleaded guilty to a charge framed under Section 323 of the Penal Code.

The Section provides for a jail term which may extend to one year or a fine which may extend to RM2,000, or with both, upon conviction.

Liu committed the offence at a parking area of a condominium in Jalan Wan Alwi here around 10.22am on Jan 8, 2023.

Based on the facts of the case, the victim, 37, who approached her husband’s car at the parking area of the premises, was caught by surprise when she saw Liu in the car.

The victim subsequently instructed Liu to exit the car, but the latter reacted by hitting the victim with her hands and a high heel, causing her (victim) to suffer injuries to her face, neck, hand and thighs.

Fearing for her own safety, the victim lodged a police report.

It was understood that Liu was the girlfriend of the victim’s husband.

The case was prosecuted by Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang, while Liu was represented by counsel Louis Jaran.