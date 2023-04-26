Dr Annuar: UTS targets increase in student population

SIBU (April 26): University of Technology Sarawak (UTS) is pursuing an aggressive policy to set up a strong foundation studies in order to increase student population.

Chairman of the university’s Board of Governors Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee said the university has good infrastructure in terms of education and the structure of the green building creates a nice environment but there are not enough students to enjoy the facilities.

“The most important factor is to have many students to benefit from the university’s infrastructure,” he said.

Dr Annuar was speaking to reporters after Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg paid Hari Raya visit to him at his residence yesterday afternoon.

Among those in the entourage were the Premier’s wife Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang; Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah; and Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government II Michael Tiang.

The Deputy Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development 1 said that was why when he first took over as chairman of UTS, he really put strong emphasis on attracting more students to benefit from the university’s infrastructure.

“I have discussed with the Premier on how to have a better formula to recruit more students. In fact, the most important thing is to set up good foundation studies. Sibu is strategically located and is also a strategic centre of Sarawak to feed Swinburne University and Curtin University.”

Dr Annuar said they could also collaborate with overseas universities and their students will be accepted directly by renowned universities in UK and Australia.

“That is what my aim is for education in Sarawak.”