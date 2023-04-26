Family homeless after fire razes house in Sibu

SIBU (April 26): Hari Raya celebration turned bleak for a family of 18 when they became homeless after a fire destroyed their house at Kampung Bahagia Jaya here today.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre in a statement said 20 firefighters from Sungai Merah and Sibu Central fire stations were rushed to the scene after they received a distress call at 3.44pm.

“At the location, the operation commander reported that the fire involved a double-storey wooden house measuring 20 feet by 30 feet which had been fully destroyed.

“The incident did not involve any injuries or casualties,” it said.

Bomba added firefighters wrapped up the operation and left after ensuring the fire was completely extinguished.