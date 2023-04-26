Fatimah: Sarawak activates forward operating base for drought period

KUCHING (April 26): Sarawak has activated its first forward operating base for the drought period which is expected in the month of September, said state Women, Community Wellbeing and Childhood Development Minister Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah.

She said the forward base was initiated to facilitate the distribution of drinking water to victims in the event of a drought, especially in rural areas that are cut off from water supply and who solely depend on rainwater catchments for their daily water needs.

“This is the first time we will have it (forward base) involving water assistance. Usually, the location of a forward base is determined near longhouses as well as places with a history of drought. This water aid is to be used daily for drinking and cooking only,” she said when met at the Aidilfitri Open House, organised by her, here today.

In the past, the forward base in Sarawak only involved dry food assistance during floods.

Fatimah said taking into consideration the weather and climate change factors occurring in the country, the state government has decided to not only focus on areas that experienced drought but also locations that will be affected.

According to her, Sarawak is also preparing water tanks and bottled water assistance each week during the drought period.

“Each week we will send a water tank containing 315 litres of water per family, as well as 12 bottles of water per person for the water (bottled) assistance,” she added. – Bernama