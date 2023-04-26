House of Epiphany theological college project in Kuching set for completion this June

KUCHING (April 26): The new House of the Epiphany theological college at Jalan McDougall here is expected to be ready by June this year, with the official opening set to be held in July.

Upon completion of this RM11.5 million upgraded facility, it would stand as a five-storey building housing a chapel, a lecture room, seminar rooms, a library, administrative and staff offices, ministry offices, a mini museum, staff and students’ accommodation, as well as meeting spaces for youths.

Bishop of Anglican Church in Sarawak and Brunei, the Rt Revd Datuk Danald Jute, said the new House of the Epiphany would not only function as a theological training college for priests-in-training, but also as a training ground for the leaders of youth and women’s ministries.

In this regard, he expressed gratitude to the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) for assisting in the project.

“The role of the Church is to support the community in community development and empowerment.

“We are here to serve the community because we believe that we are contributing in a positive manner towards the spiritual and physical unity of the community,” Danald told reporters after the presentation of a cheque for RM3 million from Unifor by Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas yesterday.

Also present were Deputy State Secretary (Administration) Datu Buckland Bangik, Unifor director Datu Jack Aman Luat, Association of Churches Sarawak (ACS) secretary-general Ambrose Linang, Revd Canon Alfred Damu, Anglican Diocese of Kuching Property committee chairman Datuk Winsel Ahtos, and Wunsan Sdn Bhd director Ho Chee Sun, who is also a Diocesan consultant.

The Unifor grant is meant for upgrading and refinishing works on the new House of the Epiphany building.

Uggah said he was impressed with the project, recalling that in 2019, he presented RM7 million to the Anglican Church to assist with the construction of the building.

Describing it as “a majestic structure”, Uggah said Danald was initially humble in requesting RM7 million.

“However, I advised him to request for RM10 million because the estimated cost of the building was RM11.5 million at the time.

“A total of RM10 million was approved by the Premier of Sarawak, and Unifor then topped up another RM1.5 million,” said Uggah.