May’s sugar price hike unlikely to result in pricier drinks, says Sibu association

SIBU (April 26): The Sibu Coffee Shop and Restaurant Owners Association does not believe the likely increase in the price of sugar next month will affect how much drinks cost at eateries here.

Chairman Tong Ing Kok said this is because beverage prices in Sibu are already very high.

“For example, a glass of Kopi O Peng (iced black coffee) the cheapest is RM2.20. Some coffee shops sell this drink at RM2.30 and the most is priced at RM2.50 per glass.

“The price is very high already. Similarly for canned drinks, RM2.80 per can is quite expensive.

“I do not encourage them to increase the prices of drinks because of this factor,” he told a press conference here today.

Tong said sugar manufacturers have already announced that they will hike the price of sugar between RM1 and RM1.20 per kg next month.

Currently, the retail price for coarse grain sugar is RM2.85 per kg.

“On behalf of the association, we would like to urge the manufacturers not to increase the price so high.

“We hope they will consider hiking it by 50 per cent from the intended price increase of RM1 to RM1.20 per kg,” he said.

Earlier, he said the association will give away a 500ml bottle of drinking water for each takeaway meal priced RM5 and below from two eateries here.

He said this initiative is to support and encourage association members to offer Menu Rahmah.

“This is a show of our support towards Menu Rahmah to complement the efforts of the government to ease the burden of the targeted groups.

“We will start this initiative on May 3 at two coffee shops namely No Name at Jalan Blacksmith and Qifu Cafe at Jalan Permai.

“We believe more eateries will follow suit after this,” he told a press conference here today.

Tong said the initiative of complimentary bottled water is only for a limited time due to budget constraints.

He said the initiative will continue with incentives such as two boxes of cooking oil in 1kg packets or one box of 330ml light soya sauce for each member to help them during these difficult times.

“Actually, a number of eateries in Sibu have been offering meals at a price of RM5 and below before the introduction of Menu Rahmah.

“For example, there are shops selling chicken rice between RM4 and RM4.50.

“If the government wants to help coffee shop operators, I suggest it is better done in the form of direct incentive, either in cash or in kind,” he said.

Also present at the press conference were association secretary Su Ngio Kee and treasurer Teng Lee Nieng.