Kuching’s Taman Kopodim residents told to stay away from drain after 10-foot croc sighted

KUCHING (April 26): Residents around Taman Perumahan Kopodim in Jalan Matang here have been advised to steer clear of a monsoon drain there following the sighting of a crocodile.

Padawan police chief Supt Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said police received a report on the sighting of the reptile around 3am today.

“A team from the Batu Kawa police station was sent to the scene to investigate, and they informed the residents there not to go near the drain.

“Based on information obtained, the crocodile is estimated to be 10 feet long,” he said in a statement.

Abang Zainal Abidin added that police will work with Sarawak Forestry Corporation to carry out an operation to capture the crocodile.

Elaborating, he said the man who lodged the police report informed that he was checking his fishing rod at the drain when the crocodile suddenly emerged and tried to attack him and a friend.

“They managed to escape and the complainant proceeded to lodge the report, in which he also said that he had spotted a pair of slippers and three sticks at the edge of the ditch.

“However, the complainant said he did not see anyone in the area,” said Abang Zainal Abidin.