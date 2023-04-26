MMA: Dr Muhammad Radzi’s appointment as new Health D-G to be an added strength to MoH

KUCHING (April 26): The appointment of Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan as the new Health director-general (D-G) will be an added strength to the Ministry of Health (MoH), said Dr Muruga Raj Rajathurai.

The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) president said as the new health director-general, Dr Muhammad Radzi will have a key role in setting the direction of the healthcare system for the future in line with the aspirations of the Health White Paper.

“His wealth of knowledge and experience from years of service in the public healthcare system and his expertise in the area of clinical research will be an added strength to the Health Ministry going forward in this crucial period as we strive towards reforms in the national healthcare system,” he said in a statement.

Dr Muruga on behalf of MMA congratulated Dr Muhammad Radzi on his appointment and wished him success in his new role.

“We welcome him into his new role as we look forward to working with him and his team,” he said.

Dr Muhammad Radzi was formerly deputy director-general of Health (Research and Technical Support) at the Ministry of Health prior to this appointment.

His appointment was effective as of April 21, when his predecessor Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah retired on the latter’s 60th birthday, which is also the compulsory retirement age for civil servants.