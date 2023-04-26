N. Sembilan retiree’s RM4 bet lands RM17 mln Supreme Toto jackpot

KUCHING (April 26): A 70-year-old retiree from Negeri Sembilan won the RM17 million Supreme Toto 6/58 Jackpot with just one lucky attempt on April 16.

According to a statement, the lucky winner told STM Lottery Sdn Bhd when collecting his winnings that he had only bet on random numbers except for numbers 9 and 31, which were his special numbers.

“I always change the combination from time to time when I play the Lotto games and finally I struck the jackpot with the set of winning numbers – 9, 31, 35, 42, 43 and 48.

“I do not have a winning formula because the numbers are randomly selected except for 9 and 31,” he said.

He also said he enjoyed playing with numbers and that the Lotto game was like his version of Sudoku.

The winner bought the set of winning numbers for two draws on April 16 and 19 respectively.

He won it in the first draw and walked away with a whopping RM16,970,745.45 with a bet of only RM4.

He said he would share the winnings with his family as well as for investment.