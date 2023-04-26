PN deflects ‘riding on religion’ claim back at Anwar govt for hosting ‘Madani’ Aidilfitri open houses

KUALA LUMPUR (April 26): Perikatan Nasional (PN) has today accused Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s administration of banking on the religious card by hosting several Madani Malaysia Aidilfitri open houses nationwide, claiming the government has tarnished the religious celebration with such events.

The pact’s chief whip Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan argued that the accusations that PN is “riding on religion” could instead be levelled at Anwar’s government for hosting the state-level open houses ahead of the upcoming state elections instead of leaving them to the state governments.

“It will certainly not contribute to good relations and mutual trust between the two parties,” he said in a statement, referring to the federal and state government.

“This situation is certainly not beneficial to the people and the country, as well as efforts to create a strong and mutually sound federation.”

He was responding to the federal government’s decision to hold Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration ceremonies for six states in the Peninsular, starting on April 29 in Kedah and scheduled to end on May 14 in Selangor.

The celebrations are scheduled to be held in Penang (May 6); Negeri Sembilan (May 7); Kelantan (May 12) and Terengganu (May 13).

Takiyuddin, who is also the PN deputy secretary-general, expressed the decision to hold the celebrations as a surprise and said it is clearly excessive and outrageous.

He added that it is done very conspicuously and not worthy of being defended.

“PN also believes that this kind of excessive Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration is contrary to Putrajaya’s policy and commitment to save funds in order to strengthen the country’s financial position, which is allegedly burdened with debt, mismanagement and wastage by the previous government.

“This is as stated by the prime minister in Parliament that the government’s debt and liabilities are now as much as RM1.5 trillion or about 82 per cent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product,” he said.

Takiyuddin said Anwar often boasts that the main step taken by the government under his leadership is to improve its governance.

He added that a large amount of government funds are lost following mismanagement, weaknesses and leakages that cause the country’s debt to be higher than economic growth.

“Words will only bring meaning and impact if they are followed by the same steps and actions, not the other way around,” he explained.

Takiyuddin, a former federal minister during the Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin administration, added that PN is also concerned about the possibility of abuse in government agencies and machinery in the organisation of these celebrations because its political motives can no longer be hidden.

Therefore, he said the federal government needs to guarantee that it will not occur, besides ensuring that all promises and pledges on abuse of power and management weaknesses are not just lip service.

Yesterday, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the provision of food such as ketupat and lemang as well as satay at the open houses does not involve excessive costs.

Meanwhile, Takiyuddin said PN was still disappointed by the unprofessional decision regarding the TV3 television station which canceled the Opposition bloc’s Hari Raya takbir slot which was scheduled to be broadcasted at 10.20pm on April 21.

“In an email sent about five minutes before the ‘takbir’ was scheduled to be broadcasted, TV3 informed that the decision made was due to a technical issue and promised to return the payment made,” he said. – Malay Mail