Premier pays Raya visit to two Sarawakian federal ministers

KUCHING (April 26): Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and his wife Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang conducted Hari Raya Aidilfitri visits to two Sarawakian federal ministers here yesterday.

The couple first went to an open house hosted by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof at the CIDB Convention Centre, Jalan Sultan Tengah here.

The Premier’s motorcade was welcomed by a special ‘Sarawak First Hornbill Dance’ performed by members of the Nanyang Wushu Federation of Sarawak (NWFS).

After that, Abang Johari and Juma’ani went to Wisma Sabati in Petra Jaya here for the Aidilfitri open house hosted by Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development Minister, where the minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri was present to welcome the distinguished guests.

Among the dignitaries present at Nancy’s open house was Minister for Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Sarawak Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.