Proposed mandatory solar panel installation must not lead to higher property prices in Sarawak, says DAP man

KUCHING (April 26): The proposed mandatory installation of solar panels on new houses should not contribute to the rising prices of property in Sarawak, said a Democratic Action Party (DAP) member Michael Kong.

While voicing his support for the proposal that would benefit the environment and homeowners, Kong said property developers should not take advantage of the proposed requirement to raise the already high prices of houses in the state.

“The Ministry of Public Health, Housing and Local Government along with the Sarawak Housing and Real Estate Developers’ Association (Sheda) must make sure that this effort is carried out morally and responsibly,” said Kong, who is a special assistant to state DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen.

Kong pointed out that successful implementation of similar proposal can be seen in Peninsular Malaysia and Australia though their feed-in-tariff programme.

“The programmes provide a tariff rate for any extra energy that is put back into the grid, which encourages individuals and companies to produce their own clean energy. In addition to helping homes create cash, this also helps them save money on their electricity bills.”

Kong stressed the installation of solar panels on new homes should not be a burdensome expense for prospective homeowners and therefore, property developers should take on the proposal as part of their corporate social responsibility.

“By encouraging developers to view this as part of their corporate social responsibility, we can create a more sustainable and equitable future for all,” said Kong.

Kong said incentives should also be offered to ensure installation of solar panels on existing houses is more feasible and economical.

“Existing homeowners should also be encouraged to do so. In addition to lowering carbon emissions, this will encourage homeowners to live sustainably and responsibly.”

On Sunday, Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said he had instructed state-owned utility company Sarawak Energy to look into the proposal of solar-powered smart homes and more details will be announced in May.