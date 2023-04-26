Putrajaya urged to review application requirements for MM2H programme

MIRI (April 26): The federal government should immediately review the application requirements for Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) programme to attract more foreigners to participate in the programme, said Miri Mayor Adam Yii Siew Sang.

The Pujut assemblyman and Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) central publicity and Information secretary explained that MM2H is beneficial to economic development because by attracting foreign talents and elites to settle in Malaysia, it can drive the development of various aspects, such as education, skills and tourism.

“By getting more foreigners settle in Malaysia, they may send their children to study in local institutions, which will help promote the development of the domestic education industry, enhance the education system by attracting students and teachers, and continuously improve academic level.

“Participating in the (Malaysia My) Second Home Programme can also attract elites from different industries to bring knowledge and skills in different fields to Malaysia, promoting the exchange of knowledge and skills in various fields and stimulating social and economic development,” he said in a press statement.

Yii added that when these foreigners live in Malaysia for a period of time and with a deeper understanding of Malaysian culture and customs, they may strongly recommend their families and friends to visit Malaysia, which is beneficial to the development of the tourism industry.

Yii disclosed that MCC had in fact, in 2021, established a task force to promote Miri as the flagship city of the Sarawak Malaysia My Second Home Programme (S-MM2H), adding that the special task force has actively cooperated with the Sarawak Trade and Tourism Singapore Office (Statos) to promote Miri as the preferred city for S-MM2H.

“In recent years, the Miri City Council (MCC) has actively established sister city relationships with some foreign cities, and there are still several cities under negotiation. Through these efforts, it has also increased the channels for promoting Miri as the ideal second home destination.

“However, after the post-covid borders opening, the federal government chose to raise the application threshold for the MM2H by increasing the monthly income requirement from RM10,000 to RM40,000, and the required fixed deposit to RM1 million. This decision has also discouraged many foreigners who were interested in the programme,” said Yii.

He added that even though the threshold for the Sarawak Malaysia My Second Home Programme (S-MM2H) remains far lower, most foreigners who are interested in moving to Malaysia have been deterred by the strict application conditions for the federal version and this has indirectly affected the progress of the S-MM2H.

“The federal government needs to review and lower the threshold for the MM2H to make the application requirements more reasonable. After all, compared to many advanced countries, Malaysia has a lower cost of living and a comfortable living environment that are very attractive to foreign elites tired of a busy life,” said Yii.