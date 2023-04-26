Residents question closure of MPOB office in Sungai Asap

SIBU (April 26): Sungai Asap residents have called on the federal government to intervene with the Malaysia Palm Oil Board’s (MPOB) decision to close its office in Sungai Asap.

Senator Abun Sui Anyit said he received feedback from the residents that the centre, which acted as the MPOB Belaga Research Station, had closed without informing local residents.

“The closure was unfortunate because the people, especially the small oil palm farmers, need this station very much,” he said in a statement.

According to him, the name of a private limited company has gone up at the MPOB office.

“What is the meaning of this and the people of Belaga also want to know what actually happened to the station,” said the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Hulu Rajang chairman.

He also requested the Ministry of Plantation and Commodities to immediately intervene.

“Restore the Sungai Asap MPOB station as soon as possible,” he added.