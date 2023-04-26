Statos: 38 S’wak-based firms display products at trade event in Singapore

KUCHING (April 26): A Sarawak Pavilion has been set up at the FHA-Food & Beverage 2023 in Singapore for 38 Sarawak-based companies to display their products during the trade event.

Sarawak Trade and Tourism Office Singapore (Statos) in a press release said the Sarawak Pavilion was launched by Deputy Minister for International Trade, Industry and Investment Datuk Dr Malcolm Mussen Lamoh on Tuesday.

Economic Planning Unit Sarawak director Lester Matthew, Sarawak Trade & Tourism Co Pte Ltd director Datu Laura Lee Ngien Nion and Ministry of International Trade, Industry and Investment (Mintred) head of trade and investment development Raymond Lee were also present.

Mussen said the HA-Food & Beverage 2023 is definitely an excellent international event for producers from Sarawak to bring their products to the world.

“I hope more Sarawak SMEs (small and medium enterprises) will work with Statos to exhibit new products in future FHA events,” he said.

Meanwhile, Statos chief executive officer Chew Chang Guan said Sarawak products are unique and are sought-after in the international market.

“We are delighted by the strong interest and support from Sarawak government agencies and industry players from Sarawak. More importantly, we welcome more investors to explore the potential investment opportunities and the potential of Sarawak,” he said.

Statos trade and investment manager Tan Teng Cheng said there was overwhelming participation from 38 Sarawak food and beverage producers taking part in the trade event.

“They are showcasing the best products from Sarawak.”

According to Statos, products on display included the aromatic Sarawak pepper, unique and tasty Sarawak laksa paste, exotic bird’s nest, 3-layer milk tea, ready-to-serve beverages, gula apong, dabai, kek lapis, snacks, instant kampua noodle and river fish.

FHA – Food & Beverage Asia running from April 25 to 28 is gathering exhibitors from the Food and Beverage (F&B) industry from across the globe at the Singapore Expo.

Spanning expo halls 3 to 6, this massive trade event is expected to see more than 40,000 attendees.

This year’s edition showcases over 50 different pavilions and 1,500 exhibitors from 70 countries.