Stay away from open areas during heavy rain, lightning

KOTA KINABALU (April 26): State Secretary Datuk Seri Panglima Safar Untong has advised the public to stay away from open areas during heavy rain and lightning.

He said this is to prevent unwanted incident from happening following the death of a 13-year-old boy who was struck by lightning while playing football at a field in Papar on Tuesday.

Heavy rain can cause lightning strikes which could hit a person if they are in an open area.

Public are therefore reminded to stay away from open areas and fields and to stay indoors or take shelter during heavy rain, he said in a statement on Wednesday.

Muhmmad Zulqilfle Bin Redzwan was killed while playing football around 3.55pm with friends.

Another teenager, Assiy Qusyairy, also age 13, who was also hit by the lightning is still being warded at the Papar hospital and reported to be in critical but stable condition.

Meanwhile, Papar police chief Deputy Superintendent Kamaruddin Ambo Sakka said preliminary police investigation showed that a group of boys were playing football at an open field next to the Salleh Sulong community hall.

“The boys were playing football under the rain when the lightning struck and hit two of them.

“One of them was killed instantly while the second boy was rushed to hospital.

“The injured boy is reported to be in critical but under stable condition,” said Kamaruddin.

Muhmmad Zulqilfle’s body had been handed to the forensic for a postmortem.

Police have ruled out any foul play and have classified the case as a sudden death.