Talib: Bintulu folk’s unity, loyalty have contributed to continuous growth

BINTULU (April 26): Unity and loyalty are the strength of Bintulu folk, contributing to political stability and continuous growth, said Jepak assemblyman Datuk Talib Zulpilip.

He said the people regardless of race, religion, or ancestry are able to sit together as one family.

“Don’t let outsiders come and break our unity; Jepak and Bintulu are our stronghold. I dare to say that this is the stronghold of PBB (Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu),” he said during the Hari Raya Aidilfitri gathering at Kampung Warisan Jepak community hall last night.

The senior politician cited the Ming Court Affair of 1987 as an example of how strong and solid the support was given by Bintulu and Jepak folk to Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud, who was the chief minister chosen by the party at the time.

“I believe we are loyal to our leaders. We in Bintulu and Jepak will continue giving our solid support to the leadership under Premier (Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg). We will not budge and will rally behind our leaders,” he said.

Talib, who is a Jepak Jaya Development advisor, said Abang Johari has brought many programmes and projects to Bintulu including the Bintulu-Jepak cable-stayed bridge, which is expected to be completed in 2025, Jepak Jaya development project, and new Jepak administrative centre.

