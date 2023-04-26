Teen dies, driver hurt after car struck by pickup in Jln Kuching-Serian

KUCHING (April 26): A teenager succumbed to serious injuries after the car he was a passenger in got struck by a pickup truck at a traffic light intersection at Mile 11 Jalan Kuching-Serian this evening.

According to Padawan police chief Supt Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad, the 19-year-old was identified as Alessandro Montawak Mojik, from Kampung Bengoh, Jalan Puncak Borneo.

Abang Zainal said the friend, who was the driver of the car, attempted to make a U-turn at the traffic light intersection around 11.40pm.

He said it was believed that the traffic light was still red when the car was making the turn, before it was hit by an oncoming pickup truck coming from the Serian direction.

“As a result of the collision, the car was thrown onto the left side of the road,” he said in a statement.

Alessandro and his friend who suffered serious injuries from the crash were then rushed to the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

“However, the victim (Alessandro) was confirmed dead by a medical officer at SGH at 2.51am while receiving treatment,” he said.

The case is still being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, Abang Zainal added.

“The vehicles involved in the accident have been taken to the Padawan police headquarters for Puspakom and chemical inspections.

“We are also still looking for independent witnesses to help with the investigation,” he said.