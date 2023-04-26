Uggah: As Covid-19 cases rise, Sarawak awaits Putrajaya for mask mandate decision in schools

KUCHING (April 26): Sarawak is still awaiting the official decision from the federal government on making face mask wearing mandatory in schools again amidst the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the country.

Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said after the federal government has decided, then the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) will hold a discussion on it.

“We are still waiting for the decision from Kuala Lumpur, and after that SDMC will hold a discussion to assess our situation here.

“But for now, our number (of Covid-19 cases) is still manageable and low, and I hope this number will continue to be low,” he said when met at Tupong assemblyman Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house here today.

Uggah, who is SDMC chairman, advised anyone who is unwell and having fever to immediately seek treatment at the nearest clinic or hospital, as it could be Covid-19.

“Now we have a medicine for Covid-19 that is Paxlovid which is available free of charge to those who are entitled.

“Besides that, taking care of personal hygiene is also very important and don’t wait until your illness has gotten worse before going to the clinic. Now our nurses and doctors are experienced in managing Covid-19 cases,” he said.

He was commenting on Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa’s proposal on making face mask wearing in all schools mandatory to avoid a resurgence of Covid-19 due to the new variant known as XBB.1.16 or Arcturus.

In a New Straits Times report today, Dr Zaliha said that she would soon convene an urgent meeting with Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek to discuss the matter ahead of the reopening of schools on May 2.

She said new guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOP) for pupils will be issued prior to the reopening of schools.

A total of 12 cases of the Arcturus variant have been detected, with six of them detected in Sarawak. Arcturus is a subvariant of Omicron, a variant said to be highly contagious and less susceptible to vaccines.

It is believed to be causing a spike in infections in countries like India.