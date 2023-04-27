27-day-old baby dies in Bau Hospital after car rear-ends stationary lorry

KUCHING (April 27): A 27-day-old baby died in Bau Hospital after the car she was travelling in was involved in an accident at KM13 Jalan Bau-Lundu around 1pm yesterday.

Bau police chief DSP Poge Nyaon said the car was heading towards Bau from Lundu when it rear-ended a stationary lorry parked by the roadside.

“It is believed that the driver of the car lost control and crashed into the lorry,” Poge said in a statement last night.

He added that the car driver and an adult car passenger were also injured in the crash.

The lorry driver did not suffer any physical injuries from the accident.

Police are investigating the case under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

They did not disclose any further details on the car driver or adult passenger.