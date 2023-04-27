Abang Johari wants carbon trading law put in place at federal level

KUCHING (April 27): Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg wants to see parameters and legislation for carbon trading be put in place at the federal level.

He said he had spoken with Deputy Prime Minister Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof, who is also Plantations and Commodities Minister, on the subject matter, which was also deliberated during the State Cabinet meeting earlier today.

“I suggested (to Fadillah) that carbon is a commodity, which has been defined so by the United Nations (UN). Under this context, carbon should be a commodity under Fadillah’s ministry.

“If this can be done, it means that carbon trading can be done. We are the only state in Malaysia pioneering in carbon trading. Parameters and legislation must be in place for us to trade carbon, which in Sarawak we have acted upon.

“I hope that at the federal level, they will also have legislation on carbon trading,” he said when met by reporters after attending the Premier Department’s Aidifiltri Ramah Tamah event held at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Complex in Petra Jaya here today.

Abang Johari pointed out Sarawak is an international player since carbon trading is carried out internationally.

“Malaysia must have its position in the international carbon trading protocol, since we are just a constituent state in Malaysia. They must have engagement with world players,” he added.

At present, he said all commodities fall under the Ministry of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change.

This ministry is responsible for energy, natural resources, environment, climate change, land, mines, minerals, geoscience, biodiversity, wildlife, national parks, forestry, surveying, mapping and geospatial data.

Abang Johari asserted that following the UN’s definition that carbon is a commodity, Malaysia ought to follow suit and group carbon under Fadillah’s ministry instead of the Ministry of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change.

“That’s why I suggested to the deputy prime minister (Fadillah) to bring this up in the Federal Cabinet. Carbon is now under the ministry of energy (Ministry of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change) but more importantly, the UN has decided that carbon is a commodity, so we follow,” he said.

Last month, Abang Johari said carbon credits would provide Sarawak a new source of revenue ranging from RM315 million to RM1.039 billion annually.

He said this was because the state had the potential to create carbon sinks from its Permanent Forests, promote carbon sequestration, and undertake tree planting schemes for carbon credits.

He said Sarawak’s strategy for a low-carbon future, focusing on the three pillars of economic prosperity, social inclusivity, and sustainable environment, aims for net-zero emissions by 2050.