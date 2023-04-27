After Sarawak’s proposal for solar panels, Kepong MP calls for similar climate policies from Putrajaya

KUALA LUMPUR (April 27): Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng today applauded the Sarawak government for proposing compulsory solar panels to be fitted for houses in new residential areas.

He also urged Putrajaya to come up with similar laws and regulations involving both public and private sectors to deal with the impending climate crisis.

“The federal government should emulate Sarawak’s initiative by imposing new laws and regulations for both the public and private sectors to protect the environment and to tackle climate change, as it is a pressing global issue that needs urgent attention,” he said in a statement.

He said that Sarawak’s proposal would not only help the renewable energy industry in Malaysia to thrive but will also make the country a pioneer of renewable energy in the Southeast Asian region.

“Should the Sarawak government spearhead such an initiative, not only we will be the first nation in the SEA region to do so, but we will be able to generate more economic, social, and environmental benefits over it.

“There is a huge chance for the renewable energy industry in Malaysia to be one of the biggest powerhouses in the region and lead the region towards a greener and cleaner future,” Lim added.

He said that this initiative would also promote the use of renewable energy sources and reduce carbon emissions, which contribute to climate change and address the pressing issue of the climate crisis in Malaysia.

He added that the cost of installing solar panels has decreased significantly in recent years, making it a more affordable and practical solution for new homeowners.

“Moreover, Malaysia has existing green energy bodies such as Sustainable Energy Development Authority to facilitate such transition from fossil fuels to green energy,” said Lim.

On April 23, Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said Sarawak will soon adopt the integration of solar energy into housing projects, in line with the state government’s commitment towards green energy. – Malay Mail