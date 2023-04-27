CM: Forestry development not contributing to deforestation

SANDAKAN (April 27): The development of forestry sector particularly forest plantations in Sabah should not be viewed as contributing to deforestation, Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor said.

He said this was because it is run according to the forest plantation development plan that is certified and approved by the Forestry Department in accordance to comprehensive guideline from the aspect of environment protection.

Hajiji said that the claims by certain parties that the development of the forestry sector in Sabah, especially forest plantations has involved the process of glaring deforestation and has jeopardised forest cover is untrue.

He said the party should have done more careful research of the facts and understood the context of forest management in Sabah.

“The Sabah government has identified a small portion of degraded forest reserves with an area of approximately 400,000 hectares for that purpose, as stated in the Forest Plantation Development Action Plan (2022 – 2036).

“From a positive perspective, the development of forest plantation is one of the Sustainable Forest Management (SFM) strategies to restore declining forest productivity to reduce dependence of local wood industry on log supplies from primary forests and ensure raw supply is sustainable,” he said at the launching ceremony of the 2023 International Forestry Day Sabah State level at Rainforest Discovery Centre (RDC) near here.

His speech was read by Deputy Chief Minister II cum Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Joachim Gunsalam.

In the aspect of forestry management, he said that the Sabah government is always committed to maintain 50 percent of the state forest cover, in line with the 2018 Sabah Forestry Policy.

Presently, Sabah still maintains 64 percent of the State’s forest cover area. This covers 3,848,597 hectares (52 percent) of the area gazetted as forest reserve areas and other protected areas.

According to Hajiji, to strengthen the state forest management and protect the important treasure, Sabah has gazetted up to 1.9 million hectares (26.4 percent) as Totally Protected Area (TPM) to attain the target of 2.2 million hectares or 30 percent from the State’s area by 2025.

He said that the Sabah government has endeavoured to rationalise land use for the purpose of balancing socio-economic development and conservation of the environment.

“In line with that, the Sabah Forestry Department is drafting a Statewide Forest Master Plan that will provide a guideline for action on forest source management for a period of 25 years for forest areas throughout Sabah.

“Through the Forest Master Plan later, the Sabah government will ensure that all Ecological Sensitive Area (ESA) will be protected and at the same time, ensure sustainable socio-economic development is not neglected for the wellbeing of the Sabah people. This is in line with the implementation of the Sabah Maju Jaya roadmap which included establishing the need for infrastructure network and green development,” he said.

As a manifestation of the balance of socio-economic development and protection of natural resources, Hajiji said the Sabah Government in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Global Environment Facility (GEF) will spearhead the implementation of the Food Production, Land Use and Restoration System Effects Programme. This programme will involve Integrated Landscape Management covering an area of approximately 2.1 million hectares.

According to the Chief Minister, it will coordinate land use planning and management in Sabah to curb the effects of palm oil production, as well as maintain high value forest areas, HCV (High Conservation Value) for the benefit of the environment and development. This programme will be implemented in 12 districts in Sabah, and is expected to benefit approximately 56,000 rural residents.

Hajiji said as an alternative for generating new income, the Sabah Government has explored initiatives that can support forest conservation programmes through the potential of generating non-timber-based income (Forest Beyond Timber).

“This includes forest-based recreational activities, payment for forest ecosystem services and carbon trading through the implementation of Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation Plus (REDD+).

“One of the examples we can see is the infrastructure development at the Rainforest Discovery Center (RDC) Visitor’s Complex, which has proven to be able to attract tourists from within and outside the country, who are interested in forest-themed recreational activities.

“The development of the RDC Visitor’s Complex has been completed in 2022 with the technical and financial assistance of the Ministry of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change, Malaysia (NRECC) amounting to RM7 million has added value to the efforts of the Sabah Government in empowering the forest recreation sector with the concept of environmental education. and public awareness,” he added.