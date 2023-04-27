Covid-19: No need for mask mandate in schools, says medical association

KUCHING (April 27): There is no need for a face mask mandate in schools, said Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) president Dr Muruga Raj Rajathurai.

He added that only students with symptoms or a medical condition that may put them at high risk for Covid-19 should be wearing face masks.

“It is more important to wash or sanitise hands than to wear face masks in preventing Covid-19 spreading in schools.

“Teachers should do their part by reminding students to sanitise their hands more frequently and avoid touching their face.

“Any student having symptoms should wear a face mask, get tested and isolate if they test positive in line with the Ministry of Health’s TRIIS (Test, Report, Isolate, Inform and Seek) system,” he said in a statement yesterday.

As an added preventive measure, he said schools can get their teachers and students to self test themselves once on Sunday evenings ahead of school on Monday.

“But this should only be for a brief period, to prevent any outbreaks in schools after the Raya holidays,” he said.

He also advised parents to encourage their children to keep themselves healthy by observing a healthy diet, exercising regularly and taking up sports activities as these simple steps will help them build a strong immune system – the body’s natural defence against illnesses.

“Vaccination, wearing face masks and sanitising hands are not the only important components in managing Covid-19, we also have to take steps to look after our health – a key point that hasn’t been sufficiently emphasised.

“A person with a weak immune system will have an increased risk of severe Covid-19,” said Dr Muruga.