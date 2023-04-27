Donggongon Tamu going cashless

PENAMPANG (April 27): One of the oldest open markets in Sabah -Donggongon Tamu – is going cashless.

On Thursday, Kapayan assemblywoman Jannie Lasimbang and her team from her Kapayan State Assemblyman office, Hong Leong Bank Jalan Pantai Branch manager, Fung Mou Poon, and his team were at the Tamu Donggongon to promote the initiative.

She said the target was to convince 400 hawkers and entrepreneurs to avail Hong Leong Bank’s offer to open their account on site at the Tamu itself with just RM50.

“Transitioning to a cashless way of doing business at the Donggongon Tamu in Penampang should be made easy by allowing the private sector such as banks to facilitate it for the hawkers and entrepreneurs,” said Jannie.

She added in a statement that account owners would then be entitled to a personal QR code for customers to pay their purchases online, a RM100 rebate, some goodies as well as a personal coaching to manage their account and an application on their smartphone.

“Since the bank launched this initiative in Tamu Donggongon on 18 April 2023, several hawkers have started displaying their QR codes and expressed satisfaction using this cashless system of payment,” she said.

Jannie then urged hawkers and entrepreneurs yet to open an account to take this special opportunity which will end on 31 May 2023.

She also thanked the Penampang District Council and the Persatuan Penjaja Tamu Donggongon for supporting this effort, which she believes will make it easier for many customers and tourists who prefer to pay online.

“Concerns about smooth internet connectivity should however be resolved jointly by the authorities and internet providers, and assist hawkers who cannot afford it,” she said.

Jannie also said that the Tamu Association, Hong Leong Bank and her ADUN office are also looking for ways to assist elderly hawkers who do not own smartphones so that they are not left behind.