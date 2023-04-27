Dr Zaliha: Wearing of face masks in schools encouraged, not compulsory yet

KUCHING (April 27): The Healthy Ministry (MoH) and Education Ministry (MoE) will meet soon to deliberate on whether it is compulsory for those attending schools next week to wear face masks on school grounds, said Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

She hoped that the guidelines would be out after meeting with the education minister, to ensure all parties that the students are safe in school grounds, and to ease the worries of their parents.

“Right now it is only encouraged to wear face masks, it has not been decided yet whether it is compulsory for those who go to school to wear face masks yet,” Dr Zaliha told reporters at the Health White Paper town hall session at the Sarawak General Hospital today.

She said the reason why it is not compulsory for students to wear face masks in schools at the moment is because the number of Covid-19 cases are decreasing.

When speaking on the matters of recent Covid-19 statistics, Dr Zaliha said the numbers monitored from the fourth day of the epidemiological week 17 shows a decrease of 28.15 per cent of Covid-19 cases from the previous epidemiological week, or 2,014 cases as compared to 2,800 in the previous week.

“As for now, Covid-19 cases which are recorded in the country are showing a decreasing trend in numbers, so Malaysians need not worry,” she said.

She said the government will continue closely monitoring the situation, and will enforce a different standard operating procedure (SOP) for schools should the number of cases rise.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek in a report in January said that the education ministry will follow the health ministry’s lead when it comes to Covid-19 SOPs in schools.