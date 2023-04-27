Fazzrudin: Second underpass in Petra Jaya should be considered to ease traffic jam

KUCHING (April 27): A second underpass in Petra Jaya should be considered, specifically in Matang Jaya, to ease the traffic congestion, said Tupong assemblyman Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman.

He said he had applied to the government for an underpass to be built in Matang Jaya to ease traffic flow, and had received positive response.

“This is my plan after the widening of Jalan Matang is completed,” he said when met during his Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house yesterday.

Fazzrudin, who is also chief political secretary to the premier, said the traffic congestion at Jalan Matang was the biggest challenge in his constituency. A project to ease the traffic congestion there in 2019 was approved by the government, but failed to materialise.

“A new contractor has been appointed earlier this year, to widen the road, but I was told by Public Works Department officials that they faced some problems with the utility cables and water pipes. They have to be moved first before the road can be widened.

“But they have assured me that they will cooperate with Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) and Kuching Water Board to ensure the utility cables and pipes are moved smoothly.”