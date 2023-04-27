Hadi: Young voters won’t be swayed by vote-buying as long they put race and religion first

KUALA LUMPUR (April 27): In a salvo to political opponents ahead of the state elections, Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang has today said young voters who put their religion, race and country first will not be easily bought and deceived.

Accusing the current administration of links to those who are allegedly corrupt and practising money politics, the PAS president pointed to how the Islamist party had in the past told its supporters not to let taking any financial aid influence their votes.

“State elections will be held soon, which will be a test of awareness as observed in the last 15th general election,” he said in an opinion piece.

“Although youths can be considered green and less educated, if they put their minds to upholding the dignity, race and country — in accordance with Allah and by putting their self-value guided by their minds and intelligence — then they cannot easily be bought and deceived.”

In the lengthy piece that used metaphors of fishing and the rasbora fish that would eat the bait but not the hook, Hadi lamented how materialism has invited ruin towards the country’s leaders and its people.

“Corruption has spread starting from the aspect of governance to the political party governing the country that is influenced by money politics. Until this country is governed through corruption, by choosing leaders who can be bought, and those rich contributors towards corruption buying the support of the people also through corruption.

“This includes the current Pakatan Harapan government formed by those who give bribes, together in unity with those afflicted by corruption,” he said.

Hadi had in the past called those who give bribes as a dog-whistle reference to non-Muslim elites.

Prior to the 15th general election, he had accused non-Muslims and non-Bumiputera of making up the bulk of what he called as “roots of corruption” — as those who chase illicit gains to the detriment of the country’s economy and politics.

In return, Hadi told supporters of PAS to remember how its late spiritual leader Datuk Nik Abdul Aziz Nik Mat had told Kelantan voters to keep voting PAS despite receiving financial aid from the then Barisan Nasional federal government.

He said this included those who return to vote in their respective states using transport and tickets contributed by PAS’ political rivals, but would still vote the Islamist party.

“Through this slogan, PAS managed to conquer Kelantan and defend its position there until we then conquered Terengganu and Kedah, and finally Perlis.

“We could erect clean state governments free from the scourge of corruption. Even with limited funds, we could still stay in power,” he said.

In January, Hadi had defended the use of cash handouts in the wake of accusations that the practice had mired the results of the Kuala Terengganu, Marang and Kemaman constituencies in the 15th general election — justifying them as donations given during a campaign trail and not a form of bribery. — Malay Mail