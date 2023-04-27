Health Minister calls on Abang Johari

KUCHING (April 27): Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg received a courtesy call from the Minister of Health Dr Zaliha Mustafa at his office in Wisma Bapa Malaysia here today.

During the visit, they shared views and expectations related to details of the National Cancer Centre.

Dr Zaliha also said the Ministry of Health (MOH) was giving its focus on cooperation between the federal and state governments to improve health services, especially matters related to staff capacity in delivering the best services to the community.

She also said her ministry would further enhance family health care and awareness campaigns, which are their core responsibility apart from building new hospitals.

She also said the ministry was currently studying new guidelines related to the use of face masks in schools, to prevent the spread of the Covid-19, particularly the Arcturus variant, although the situation is under control.