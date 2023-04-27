Health Minister: Proposed Sarawak Cancer Centre can become hub for treatment in Borneo

KUCHING (April 27): The federal government sees the proposed Sarawak Cancer Centre as a potential hub for cancer treatment in Borneo, serving the needs of patients not only from Sarawak but neighbouring states and countries in the island such as Brunei and Indonesia, said Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

The Health Minister said the federal government recognises the importance of the Cancer Centre, hence it will find ways to work with the state government to find ways for the centre to be built in Sarawak.

“We see the centre benefiting its neighbouring states and Malaysia’s neighbours such as Indonesia and Brunei if it is built in Sarawak, hence the federal government are looking for ways to work with the Sarawak state government on how to build it,” she said after attending a Townhall Session at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) today.

Dr Zaliha also revealed she had met with the Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and his deputy Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian before this regarding the matter too on finding the best way for the state and federal governments to work together to build the centre.

According to her, although the discussion between the state and federal government regarding the centre is still ongoing, the federal government nevertheless recognises the importance of the centre in Sarawak.

“Cancer patients in Sarawak and its nearby areas need not travel far to places such as Peninsular Malaysia for cancer treatment if the centre is built. We do understand that travelling from Sarawak and Borneo island to Peninsular Malaysia is not easy too,” she said.

Meanwhile during the townhall session at the SGH, Dr Sim is also hopeful that the federal government can assist in building the centre.

He said that the state government will do all it can not only to assist in the making sure that the centre is built in Sarawak but also assist (the federal government) in other matters related to healthcare as well.

“Matter related to our autonomy in health is included in our rights according to the Malaysia Agreement 1963 which is still being discussed. We nevertheless want to assist in any way we can when it comes to health,” said Dr Sim.

Last month, Dr Sim revealed that the state will proceed with construction of the Sarawak Cancer Centre once the federal government signs an agreement with the state government because “the way things are at the moment is that only when the federal government signs the agreement, then construction can begin.”

“If they don’t sign, we build then later on they don’t want to pay,” he told reporters after officiating at the Coloproctology 2023 convention here at the time.

In January, Abang Johari also revealed that Sarawak is open to working with the federal government to set up a cancer treatment centre in the state because while the proposal would be costly, the state government is willing to share the cost of funding with its federal counterpart to build the facility.