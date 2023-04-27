Indonesian Consul-General meets family of late Lina Samuel

MIRI (April 27): The Consul General of the Republic of Indonesia in Kuching, Raden Sigit Witjaksono, met with the family of the late Lina Samuel yesterday.

Lina, a cancer patient from Lawas, made headlines recently after it came to light that she had been stripped of her MyKad by the National Registration Department (JPN) Lawas last year.

Alexandri Legawa, a consular affairs officer at the Indonesian Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia in Kuching, said the meeting took place in Lawas town.

“As planned, we had met with the family of the late Lina Samuel to hand over some token of condolence to the family.

“During the meeting, we also offer to assist them in any way possible should they need any assistance,” Alexandri said in a WhatsApp message.

Accompanying Raden was counsel Budimansyah (minister counsellor and head of chancery).

Alexandri said during the meeting, Lina’s daughter Ruran Lukas also spoke with the Indonesian ambassador to Malaysia Hermono via video call.

“Our ambassador, who had his attention over this case also extended his condolences to the family through the video call,” said Alexandri.

Lina, 65, died on Tuesday around 7am in Lawas Hospital after she complained of breathing difficulties the night before.

The Lun Bawang woman had Stage 4 colon cancer.

When asked about Lina’s case, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution had said the MyKad was seized because JPN believed she is Indonesian.

In response, Malaysiakini reported Hermono had instructed the consul-general in Kuching to verify JPN’s claim that Lina is an Indonesian.

“Based on Indonesia’s citizenship law, Lina technically cannot be said to be an Indonesian because she never had documents that showed she’s an Indonesian. We also do not know her background, particularly her parents.

“However, Indonesia’s citizenship law also does not allow a person to be stateless. Going case by case, the embassy can issue personal identification documents by requests on humanitarian principles,” Hermono said in the Malaysiakini report.

Lina was stripped of her MyKad in November last year when she tried to change her address to enable her to vote in the parliamentary election.

Last February, she went to Lawas Hospital for a check-up and was referred to Miri Hospital, where she was diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer.

The specialist had set a new appointment for Lina in Miri this month, which had caused her stress as she could not travel easily without identification documents.

On April 13, after a meeting with officers from JPN Kuching, Lina was issued with a temporary document for her medical follow-up.