International Night highlight of Borneo Cultural Festival 2023 in Sibu

SIBU (April 27): An International Night will be among highlights of this year’s Borneo Cultural Festival (BCF), to be held July 14-23 at Dataran Tun Tuanku Haji Bujang here.

Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) deputy chairman Mohammed Abdullah Izkandar Roseley said the 10-day celebration would also showcase three traditional signature nights, namely Chinese Night on July 15, Malay/Melanau Night on July 19 and Dayak Night on July 21.

“We have always tried to improve and introduce new ideas to our festival, which is why for this year, we specially introduce the International Night on July 22 to enliven the occasion and make it more interesting,” he told a press conference here yesterday morning.

Izkandar said this year’s celebrations would carry a flora and fauna theme with colorful and diverse performances from the various communities and the launch of BCF arch and fireworks to conclude the festival on July 23.

He added they would also hold the annual Kumang Borneo Dayak Cultural Festival on the final night.

‘The Atmosferah’ from Sabah will also make an appearance with their song ‘Original Sabahan’ and other performance.

Other details of the international night will be announced in stages later, he added.