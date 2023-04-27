JPJ issues 14,500 notices, 500 motorcycles seized nationwide during Aidilfitri ops

IPOH (April 27): The Road Transport Department (JPJ) issued 14,514 notices for various offences under the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333) while 500 motorcycles were confiscated through the HRA 2023 Integrated Advocacy and Motorcycle Ops from April 18-25 in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri (HRA).

Senior director of the JPJ Enforcement Division Datuk Lokman Jamaan said the notices were issued after carrying out inspection on 51,039 motorcycles while motorcycles were seized due to the lack of insurance coverage, driving licence, and others involving 291 Point of Duty (PoD) locations across the country.

He said the six highest offences were no driving licence with 4,583 notices issued, expired vehicle licence (2,600 notices), no insurance (2,364 notices), expired driving licence (168 notices), not wearing a helmet (160 notices), and violating traffic lights (120 notices).

“According to a study, the correct use of a helmet can reduce injuries by 25 per cent. Therefore, strict advocacy and enforcement measures will continue to be implemented by JPJ to reduce the rate of accidents and fatal accidents among motorcyclists,” he told a press conference here last night.

Earlier, he officiated the Special Motorcycle Op for the state of Perak in conjunction with the HRA 2023 Integrated Op here.

Lokman said for Perak’s Special Motorcycle Op from April 18-25, a total of 7,146 motorcycles were inspected while action was taken on 1,313 motorcyclists under Act 333.

Complaints if any can be directed to the MyJPJ e-aduan@jpj application or email aduantrafik@jpj.gov.my with complete details. — Bernama