Kuching man fined RM1,000 for threatening to kill dad

KUCHING (April 27): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a 27-year-old man RM1,000 in default one month in jail for committing criminal intimidation against his 70-year-old father.

Senior assistant court registrar Sandy Yvette Freddy, sitting as first class magistrate, imposed the sentence against Azamudden Sahmat after he pleaded guilty to a charge framed under Section 506 of the Penal Code.

The Section provides for an imprisonment term of up to seven years, or with a fine, or both.

Azamudden committed the offence at a house in Taman Malihah, Jalan Batu Kawa here around 12.01am on April 24, 2023.

Based on the facts of the case, Azamudden ran amok and attempted to punch his father twice but the latter managed to dodge the punches.

Azamudden also threatened his father by saying “Kau maok mampus ka?” (Do you want to die?), which prompted the victim to lodge a police report.

Prior to the incident, Azamudden had been dissatisfied when his father asked him about the family car, which led to a dispute between them.

Insp Nur Syafiqa Nyaie Ilin prosecuted the case while Azamudden was unrepresented by legal counsel.