Lo tells Chong to understand role as MP, advocate for Mile 8 flyover

KUCHING (April 27): Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen has been told to understand his role as Stampin MP and advocate for funding for the Mile 8 flyover.

Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang called on Chong to do the right thing for Sarawak and Stampin by fighting for the flyover in Parliament.

“There has to be a flyover to solve the problem. Today, instead of bringing this to Parliament, what is Chong doing? He is saying there is not necessarily any need to build a flyover! He is saying what needs to be done is to just adjust the timing of the traffic lights.

“This has been tried and there is no way adjusting the timing can help. If it can, there would be no jams already. His idea of traffic management by extension of green lights during peak hours with assistance of traffic police has been tried and found not workable by the traffic lights consultant and it is definitely not a long-term solution.

“The point now is there is severe traffic jam every day with thousands of vehicles passing through Mile 8 daily. I am perplexed as to why MP of Stampin tries so hard to avoid bringing up the issue in Parliament and request for funds but is so quick and eager to cut funding for projects in Sarawak,” Lo said in a statement.

He claimed Chong’s “ignorance and confusion” over the role of the Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) and his role as MP was “an embarrassment” after holding the office for five terms.

According to the former MPP chairman, most would know that the local authority is responsible for satisfactorily carrying out services such as rubbish collection, street lighting, maintenance of roads and infrastructure, as well as the clearing of drains.

“It did not involve the initial planning and design of the Pan Borneo and as such, it is absurd of Chong to blame me for not including the Mile 8 flyover in the initial plans.

“His ‘rock solid’ evidence is hilarious if you ask any research scientist. Just because the MPP chairman announced the other four flyovers is not evidence that Mile 8 was not being considered initially. It just means that the four mentioned flyovers were finalised for implementation.

“This reminds me of him making astonishing claims that I have personally drawn up the flood mitigation master plans. To this day, he has yet to come up with any proof for his ludicrous claims,” Lo said in a statement.

He also cited a grass cutting saga where Chong accused MPP of not cutting grass.

“Forked out RM200 of his own money to cut the grass only to discover that federal, not MPP, was responsible for cutting grass along federal roads,” Lo said of Chong.

He questioned whether Chong was trying to mislead the people while absolving himself of all blame and responsibility as Stampin MP.

He also pointed out that the Pan Borneo project is under the purview of the federal government.

He cited the fact that DAP represented Stampin from 2013 to 2017 and Chong has held the seat since 2018.

“Why did Chong not bring this request for a flyover in Parliament? Chong knew that the local residents were unhappy about the ‘missing Mile 8’ flyover then as he mentioned in the news article.

“As the MP, that is his responsibility to bring this up in Parliament and request for it to be included. Did he ever take any action on that?

“In 2018, he had more opportunities to do that as PH (Pakatan Harapan) was in power. Did he take the opportunity as MP of Stampin to bring up this matter to the works minister? No! ” he said.

Lo asked Chong to disclose the entire list of what he called “hot air” or “overpriced” projects for Sarawak that were cut by the PH government in 2018 because the people deserve to know.

“Don’t just call them ‘hot air’ or ‘overpriced’ projects. What were they? How much were they? What was the official statement given for axing them?

“Chong kicks up such a fuss over spending on development for Sarawak but chooses to keep quiet when Penang spends RM46 billion on the Penang Transport Master Plan,” he added.