MACC implements targeted programmes to prevent corrupt practices

KUALA LUMPUR (April 27): The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has implemented targeted programmes involving government procurement, public funds/government allocations and enforcement sectors throughout this year to prevent corrupt practices.

MACC Community Education Division (PenMas) director Datuk Razim Mohd Noor said the programmes focused on issues such as cartels, leakage of government funds, violations of the law, and inefficiencies in government revenue collection.

“As of April this year, a total of 33 programmes with enforcement agencies have been held nationwide. A total of 74 programmes were also carried out with ministries and government agencies that are at risk and that have received large allocations under Budget 2023.

“Among them is the MACC dialogue programme with the Public Works Department which was held to ensure that the department continues practising good governance in project management,” he said in a special interview at the MACC Headquarters in Putrajaya recently.

At the same time, he said MACC took the initiative to spread the anti-corruption message through formal and informal education in public and private higher education institutions (IPT) as well as at the primary and secondary school levels in collaboration with the Ministry of Education (MOE) and the Ministry of Higher Education (MoHE).

“Among them is the implementation of the Integrity and Anti-corruption Course Module (Kiar) on an elective basis that has been offered by all public and private IPTs in addition to the Kiar Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) course for students taking certificate and diploma courses,” he said.

As for non-formal education, he said the MACC was targeting primary and secondary school students through the Wira Anti-Corruption (WAR) programme as well as themed competitions.

“At the higher education level, it includes clubs such as the Anti-Corruption Student Force (Amar), the MACC Chief Commissioner’s Cup IPT Debate competition, the Anti-Corruption Student Convention, the Amar Convention and a series of dialogues between students and MACC officers,” he said.

Meanwhile, Razim said at the community level, the anti-corruption message was delivered in programmes through awareness and knowledge sharing, with a focus on certain target groups.

“It is implemented according to the function and branch, for example, if it is a government agency, it targets civil servants and if it is a socio-cultural branch, it targets the community and influential leaders in the community,” he said.

Commenting on the public’s perception and effectiveness of the programmes that have been organised by the MACC, Razim said 92.9 per cent of the 6,471 respondents comprising civil servants, students, private sector workers, members of the public and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) gave very positive feedback.

According to him, of the 92.9 per cent of respondents, 57.1 per cent were civil servants; students (24.7 per cent); private sector workers (11.9 per cent); the general public (4.3 per cent) and non-governmental organisations (1.9 per cent).

The findings were obtained through the 2022 MACC Anti-corruption Programme Effectiveness Evaluation Survey which was carried out beginning March 3, 2022, in line with Section 7(f) of the MACC Act 2009, which is to educate and obtain community support in the fight against corruption.

Razim said 93.8 per cent of respondents were also of the view that all anti-corruption actions carried out by the MACC were very effective.

At the same time, he said MACC would be introducing a Malaysian Corruption Survey (MaCos) in collaboration with the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM).

Razim said the survey would involve help from experts as well as technical assistance from the United Nations Office On Drugs and Crimes (UNODC) and academics from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia.

“This survey will use a conceptual framework based on indications of perception, experience and administrative data,” he added. — Bernama