Man in Miri jailed for drug abuse from 5 years ago

MIRI (April 27): A 43-year-old man was sentenced to four months’ jail by a magistrates’ court here today for drug abuse which he committed five years ago.

The court ordered the sentence to run from the date of arrest, April 21, 2023 and he is to be placed under police supervision for two years after serving his jail sentence.

Judge Zaini Fishir @ Fisal meted out the sentence on Abdul Sarif Ahmad on his own guilty plea to a charge framed under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drug Acts 1952, and punishable under Section 15(1) of the same Act.

The charge carries a jail sentence of up to two years or a fine not exceeding RM5,000 and to be placed under immediate supervision for a period not exceeding three years.

According to the facts of the case, Abdul Sarif was found to be abusing amphetamine and methamphetamine which are listed under the first schedule of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

He was found to have committed the offence on Dec 4, 2018 around 2pm after the Miri Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department tested his urine positive for drugs.

ASP Mary Ong prosecuted the case, while the accused was unrepresented.