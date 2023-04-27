Man jailed two months, fined RM2,000 for stealing fluorescent lamps in Kuching

KUCHING (April 27): The Magistrates’ Court here today sentenced a 34-year-old man to two months in jail and fined him RM2,000 in default two months’ jail for stealing 26 fluorescent lamps.

Julaihi Bakar pleaded guilty before senior assistant court registrar Sandy Yvette Freddy, sitting as first class magistrate, to a charge under Section 379 of the Penal Code read together with Section 34 of the same Code.

The Section provides a jail term of up to seven years, or a fine, or both, while a subsequent offence carries a jail term, fine, or caning.

Julaihi and another man, who is still at large, committed the offence behind a building at Jalan Simen Raya here on April 24, 2023.

Based on the facts of the case, a policewoman (complainant) and her team were patrolling the area when they saw a suspicious motorcycle parked behind the building.

Upon checking, they spotted Julaihi and another man heading towards the motorcycle carrying a box, which prompted them to arrest the duo.

However, the other man managed to escape on the motorcycle.

An inspection of Julaihi found 26 fluorescent lamps in the box.

He admitted stealing the items from the store of a shoe company that had burnt down a while ago.

Julaihi also has past criminal records involving drugs and theft.

Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted the case while Julaihi was unrepresented by legal counsel.