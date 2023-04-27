Murum rep visits Sg Asap road proposed for solar street light installation

KAPIT (April 27): Murum assemblyman Kennedy Chukpai Ugon recently carried out an inspection of a road at Sungai Asap Resettlement Scheme where the installation of solar-powered street lights has been proposed.

He said that Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong, who is Hulu Rajang MP, had informed a meet-the-people session here on March 28 of the proposed installation.

“I hope the installation of solar-powered street lights could be carried out in the near future for the benefit of Sungai Asap residents,” said Chukpai.

Accompanying him during the visit were Belaga district officer Bidah Lujah, Belaga district office administrative officer Caroline John Sikie, Pemanca Tony Kulleh and Sungai Asap chieftains.

The inspection visit was followed by a briefing on the matter by a local company.