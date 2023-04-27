Over 2,000 attend Dr Hazland’s Raya open house in Kuching

KUCHING (April 27): Over 2,000 guests attended a Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house hosted by Deputy Minister of Energy and Environmental Sustainability Dr Hazland Abang Hipni at Kasuma Resort Club House here on Sunday.

The hot weather did not prevent the guests from attending the event, where the majority of the visitors were from Dr Hazland’s constituency of Demak Laut.

In a statement, Dr Hazland explained the current hot and dry weather can be attributed to climate change and the state has taken strategic steps to mitigate climate change, in addition to generating new incomes for Sarawak.

Among the initiatives embarked by the state in its transition to green energy is promoting hydroelectricity, solar power, hydrogen energy, bio-fuel and wind energy.

“Aside from that, efforts for forest conservation that store greenhouse gases, especially carbon dioxide absorbed from the atmosphere can generate carbon credits, as well as the carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) initiative which is the capture of carbon released by industries and stored in the depleted oil wells,” he said.

Dr Hazland also said the Malaysian Meteorological Department is currently monitoring the weather pattern and temperatures in the country closely.

Besides, the deputy minister added, the constant rise in temperature can lead to overheating and advised the public to stay hydrated and limit their outdoor activities.

“Warmer weather conditions may also cause mosquito vectors to survive and mature more quickly, thereby shortening the incubation period of the virus. In addition to dengue, diseases such as cholera and malaria can spread as a result of a rise in temperature.”

Among the dignitaries who came for the open house were State Legislative Assembly Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Awang Asfia Awang Nassar, deputy premiers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, state Food Industry, Community and Regional Development Minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom, federal Works Minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Lingi, federal Women, Family and Community Development Minister Dato Sri Nancy Shukri and federal Deputy Minister of Rural and Regional Development Datuk Rubiah Wang.