PDP Central Region moves to Unicity, Jalan Wawasan in Sibu

SIBU (April 27): Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) Central Region has moved from its old office at Jalan Chengal to Unicity at Jalan Wawasan.

PDP Central Region deputy chairman councillor Teo Boon Siew said PDP Central Region will move to the same building as where PDP Bawang Assan and Pelawan Service Centre are currently located.

“We do receive visitors and have our meetings at the old office but due to shortage of staff, it is a bit inconvenient for us.

“We have decided to move to the same building with PDP Bawang Assan and Pelawan Service Centre as we have full-time staff there, and this enables us to give better service to the people,” he said.

“All the service centres will be here (at Jalan Wawasan), except for the PDP Dudong Service Centre which is at Jalan Aman,” he told reporters at the putting up of PDP Central Region signboard at its new premises here yesterday.

He remarked that the Central Region Office and other service centres are open every Monday to Friday from 8.30am to 5pm, except on public holidays.

Also present at the event were PDP Central Region vice chairman and PDP Bawang Assan chairman Kapitan Wong Hua, PDP Central Region deputy treasurer Cr Simon Wee and information chief Cr Yii Souk Ming.