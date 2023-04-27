Police: Viral video of fruit market shooting not from Serikin, took place in Thailand

KUCHING (April 27): Police have clarified that a viral video claiming to be from Serikin, Bau of a man being shot at point-blank range is actually from Thailand.

Bau police chief DSP Poge Nyaon confirmed this in a WhatsApp message.

“Please stop sharing the shooting video claiming that it took place in Serikin,” he stressed.

In the video, a male suspect can be seen approaching and shooting the victim, who had been speaking to a pineapple seller.

The video lasting one minute and 26 seconds shows the suspect armed with what is believed to be a pistol.

Also seen are other customers and sellers at the market, who panic after hearing the first few shots.

The victim can be seen falling flat onto the ground while the suspect continues shooting.

The video ends with members of the public coming to the help the victim.