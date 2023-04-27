Thursday, April 27
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»»Police: Viral video of fruit market shooting not from Serikin, took place in Thailand

Police: Viral video of fruit market shooting not from Serikin, took place in Thailand

0
By Jeremy Veno on Sarawak, Crime
For the freshest news, join The Borneo Post's Telegram Channel and The Borneo Post on Newswav.

A screenshot of the video showing a shooting in Thailand.

KUCHING (April 27): Police have clarified that a viral video claiming to be from Serikin, Bau of a man being shot at point-blank range is actually from Thailand.

Bau police chief DSP Poge Nyaon confirmed this in a WhatsApp message.

“Please stop sharing the shooting video claiming that it took place in Serikin,” he stressed.

In the video, a male suspect can be seen approaching and shooting the victim, who had been speaking to a pineapple seller.

The video lasting one minute and 26 seconds shows the suspect armed with what is believed to be a pistol.

Also seen are other customers and sellers at the market, who panic after hearing the first few shots.

The victim can be seen falling flat onto the ground while the suspect continues shooting.

The video ends with members of the public coming to the help the victim.

Recommended Posts