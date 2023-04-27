Premier: Sarawak transitioning to new economy

KUCHING (April 27): Sarawak is in the midst of transitioning from the present mode of economic development to new approaches based on the new economy, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He pointed out that federal leaders even acknowledged that the state’s economy was quite advanced in terms of its implementation.

“The issue of decarbonisation is something new (to the state) – and last night, I have discussed this with our Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof to make sure that the parameter for us to implement this new economy (carbon trading) is in place.

“In terms of new economy, there are things that are new to us, and the laws will also need to be updated, especially in the aspects of national as well as state legislations,” he added.

He said this when officiating at the Majlis Ramah Tamah Aidilfitri, held at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Atrium here today.

Abang Johari also expressed hope that the federal government is also in line with this new approach.

Among those attending the event were Abang Johari’s wife Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tun Tuanku Bujang, deputy premiers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah, Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian and Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, and DUN Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar.