Prizes for international dragon boat race increase

KOTA KINABALU (April 27): The 8th Sabah FCAS International Dragon Boat Race 2023 is offering an increase in total cash prizes to RM93,500 with two new categories to encourage women’s participation in the sport.

This was announced by president of The Federation of Chinese Associations Sabah (FCAS), Tan Sri TC Goh.

The two new categories are Hua Zong President Trophy that requires a minimum of eight women in a mixed team, and Kinabalu Dragon Trophy Women Team Open which is open to Malaysian women.

Main organizing chairlady Datuk Susan Wong Siew Guen said the 8th Sabah FCAS International Dragon Boat Race hosted by The Federation of Chinese Associations Sabah (FCAS) was integrated as part of the 38th National Chinese Cultural Festival 2023 this year.

“The dragon boat race will kick off the National Chinese Cultural Festival with the welcoming beach party and lighting of the Cultural Torch at Likas Bay on June 16.

“The heat races will commence on June 17, followed by the finals and prize presentation ceremony the following day,” she said after inspecting the training site at Sutera Harbour Marina and Country Club here on Wednesday.

Susan said participants could start training at Sutera Harbour Marina and Country Club or Kampung Gayang, Tuaran on April 29, from 8am to 6pm.

She said FCAS expected higher participation for the dragon boat race this year following the opening of borders as the participants are eager to join the tour activities to Tawau and Semporna where they could enjoy staying at island resorts after the event.

She added that the Cultural Torch Run that begins in Likas Bay Kota Kinabalu, followed by Tawau and Semporna, and will extend to Papar, Beaufort, Tuaran, Keningau, Tenom, Sandakan, Lahad Datu and Kudat at the later date.

The final Torch Run stop will be in Ranau, where the torch will be brought to the summit of Mount Kinabalu.

There are a total of 11 categories under the 8th Sabah FCAS International Dragon Boat Race 2023. The coveted Sabah Head of State Trophy offers the largest cash prize of RM10,000 to the winner, RM5,000 for the first runner-up and RM2,500 for the second runner-up.

The Sabah Chief Minister’s Trophy and Sabah FCAS Dragon Trophy with RM8,000 each for the first prize winner, RM4,000 and RM2,000 for the second and third prize respectively.

Meanwhile, the FCAS Trophy (Local KK FCAS Member Mixed Teams), FCAS Trophy (Malaysian Chinese Mixed Teams) and FCAS Trophy (Malaysian Chinese Men’s Teams), Kinabalu Dragon Trophy (Junior Team Between 15-20 Years Old), Kinabalu Dragon Trophy (International and Malaysian Men’s Team), Kinabalu Dragon Trophy (International and Malaysian Mix Team Open), Kinabalu Dragon Trophy (Malaysian Women’s Team Open) and Hua Zong President Trophy (Mix Team) offers RM3,000 cash prize for the top spot, RM2,000 for the second prize and RM1,000 for the third prize.

Registration is open till June 6, 2023. For further enquiries or to register call the organizing secretariat at 088-253433 or 011-55559428 (Mr Ted or Ms Jolene).

Also present at the inspection was vice organizing chairman, Fung Chun Fatt.