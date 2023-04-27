Proposed mandatory solar panel installation: Sim suggests S’wak govt help subsidise cost

KUCHING (April 27): Sarawak Housing And Real Estate Developers’ Association (Sheda) Kuching branch chairman Dato Sim Kiang Chiok said it might not be a good time to impose a mandatory installation of solar panels with the Net Energy Metering on individual houses and buildings at the moment.

He said this was because the people are currently going through rising cost of living and construction materials, which will increase prices of houses and properties.

Sim, who is also Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Stakan chairman, suggested that the state government could instead introduce this programme on a voluntary basis while subsidising the cost of solar panels or increase the sell back rates from individual producers to the utility company.

“In my personal opinion on the installation of solar panels with the Net Energy Metering or two-way meters on individual houses and buildings, it is a good proposal for generating green energy to reduce carbon emissions or footprint that would help sustain our development while preserving our Mother Earth from the harm of global warming.

“However, on the cost analysis basis, the solar panel initial cost versus the electricity generated against the set-off of the present electricity rates might deter the demand for the installation of solar panels in private homes and offices.

“Maybe our government should consider giving subsidies for the solar panels to bring down the cost so that it has positive economic benefits to install these panels, and all house owners can participate in this sustainable green energy generation programme while saving our planet,” he said in a statement today.

Deputy Minister for Utility and Telecommunication Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi on Monday revealed that Sarawak’s plan on mandatory installation of solar panels in new residential areas is currently under consideration, and discussions on the matter have been made with Sheda.

On Sunday, Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said he had instructed state-owned utility company Sarawak Energy to look into the proposal of solar-powered smart homes and more details will be announced in May.